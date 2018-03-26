Danica Patrick celebrates with Aaron Rodgers at 36th birthday party

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick turned 36 years old on Sunday, and she celebrated the big occasion with her boyfriend, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as well as a number of friends.

The theme of the party was unicorns, apparently, judging by a photo Patrick posted on Instagram. It showed her celebrating with Rodgers and her friends, some of which were wearing unicorn party hats.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the photo:

“I love getting older!!!!!!!!!!! Super grateful for all the love around me in my life! People, work, opportunities, dreams…..full heart space! 🙌🏼 Don’t forget to dream big for the things you want in your life! ❤️” it read.

Champagne and unicorns — not a bad way to celebrate.