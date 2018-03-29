Cubs reporter jumps into frigid Lake Michigan after Ian Happ home run

Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami made a promise that he bet that he probably believed he would’ve have to pay up on.

But Cubs leadoff man Ian Happ made sure he’d be forced to make good on it.

Cerami promised that if Happ led off Opening Day with a home run, he would take a plunge into frigid Lake Michigan. As it turns out, Happ took the first pitch he saw from Jose Urena, and he crushed it into the stands.

If Ian Happ leads off today’s game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

Let’s settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso– pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

To his credit, Cerami made good on his promise.

That’s one way to get noticed.