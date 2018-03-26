Coach K reacts angrily to Wendell Carter fouling out on questionable call

A turning point took place late in Sunday’s Elite 8 matchup between Duke and Kansas when Blue Devils big man Wendell Carter Jr. was called for his fifth foul.

Carter is arguably Duke’s best interior defender, and he fouled out of the game with just under three minutes remaining in the overtime period. The foul call by the officials has been the subject of much discussion, though, as it appeared that Carter had good position, and was able to draw a charge on the play. You be the judge.

He was called for a blocking foul, though, and Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski was not happy about the call.

Kansas was able to outscore Duke (10-5) after Carter fouled out of the game. The call could’ve gone either way, though, and it’s easy to understand why Coach K was upset about it.