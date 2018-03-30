Bulls have comically bad offensive possession (VIDEO)

The Bulls are so bad that it’s often hard to tell if they’re intentionally tanking, or are just legitimately getting outplayed.

That was the case during Thursday’s game against the Heat, when they missed four shots on the same offensive possession. To their credit, they hauled in a number of offensive rebounds on the play, but Bobby Portis missed two easy tip shots from point-blank range.

The funniest thing about it all was that the Bulls ended the possession in the most fitting way possible. Cameron Payne committed a traveling violation and the team turned it over.

Yeah, the Bulls really are that bad.