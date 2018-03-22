Bill Belichick attacks tackling dummies at Ohio State’s Pro Day (VIDEO)

Bill Belichick showed that age is just a number at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Thursday.
The 65-year-old head coach showed that he can still move fairly well, as he ran through a position drill to show its participants how he wanted it done.
Belichick got low and beat up on a few tackling dummies as he shuffled his feet and moved laterally, which you can watch below.
He’s now moving up my personal draft board, after watching that video clip.
