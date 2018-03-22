Bill Belichick attacks tackling dummies at Ohio State’s Pro Day (VIDEO)

Bill Belichick showed that age is just a number at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Thursday.

The 65-year-old head coach showed that he can still move fairly well, as he ran through a position drill to show its participants how he wanted it done.

Belichick got low and beat up on a few tackling dummies as he shuffled his feet and moved laterally, which you can watch below.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Bill Belichick hitting the bags, well, here you go. The legendary New England #Patriots head coach is personally directing former Ohio State DLs Sam Hubbard, Jalyn Holmes, Tyquan Lewis, Tracy Sprinkle and Michael Hill in position drills at pro day. pic.twitter.com/wNYFclEEcM — Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) March 22, 2018

He’s now moving up my personal draft board, after watching that video clip.