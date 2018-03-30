36-year-old accountant turned goalie saves day for Blackhawks, makes for amazing story

The Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in a difficult situation during Thursday’s game, when the team lost Anton Forsberg and Collin Delia due to injuries.

Lucky for them, they had an emergency goalie in tow. The potential problem was that he had never seen action in an NHL game up to that point.

And oh yeah, he’s a 36-year-old accountant.

Scott Foster entered the game in the third period of the game, and he was flawless. He stopped all seven shots he faced.

Both of the Chicago Blackhawks goalies got injured tonight. So a 36-year-old guy named Scott Foster, who hadn’t played a competitive hockey game since college in ’05, came in with 13 minutes left to save the game. pic.twitter.com/kmdn5B6v6t — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 30, 2018

What a great story.