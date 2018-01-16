Young kid steals show at Warriors-Cavs game with slick dance moves

The Cavs and Warriors squared off on the court and treated fans to yet another thrilling matchup on Monday night, but it was a young boy who really stole the show.
Tavaris Jones took the court at halftime to show off his dance moves, and NBA fans everywhere were in awe as they watched him do his thing.
Check out this video clip which shows Jones popping and locking all over the court.
Jones appears to be a star in the making. The kid has some serious moves.
