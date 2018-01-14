Xavier Rhodes restrained after sideline outburst

Vikings star cornerback Xavier Rhodes was upset about what he believed to be a non-call in Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Saints, which he made very clear.

It was reported during the broadcast that Rhodes believed he was hit in the face by Michael Thomas before the Saints receiver hauled in a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the game, which you can watch below.

Rhodes was angry about it afterward, and ended up having to be restrained on the sideline. Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune added that Rhodes had his helmet off and was in the process of going after Thomas at the time.

Rhodes did eventually regain his composure and re-entered the game on the next series, but he was clearly heated during that sequence of events.