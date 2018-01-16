Watch wrestling star Braun Strowman flip a semi truck on ‘WWE Raw’

Former-strongman-now-wrestler Braun Strowman is known for his physical abilities, and he showed that on the most recent edition of “WWE Raw” on Monday night.

Kurt Angle informed Strowman that he was fired during the show, and had him escorted out of the arena by security. That didn’t go over well with Strowman, who reacted by flipping a semi truck cab on the way out.

After watching that display of strength, we vow to never get on Strowman’s bad side.