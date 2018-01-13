Watch Jordan Spieth drain longest putt of his career

Jordan Spieth showed why he’s the second-ranked golfer in the world by sinking a ridiculous putt at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday.

Spieth entered the second round of the tournament six strokes back of the lead, after running into some issues on the par-4 eighth hole on Thursday. He made up for it on Friday, though.

The 24-year-old had an opportunity to birdie the par-4 fifth hole, but was faced with quite a difficult shot to achieve that goal. He was tasked with a 91-foot putt for birdie, and he managed to drain it. Check out this ridiculous shot from distance.

It was the longest putt of Spieth’s career to date — beating his previous mark by nearly 40 feet.