Spieth entered the second round of the tournament six strokes back of the lead, after running into some issues on the par-4 eighth hole on Thursday. He made up for it on Friday, though.
The 24-year-old had an opportunity to birdie the par-4 fifth hole, but was faced with quite a difficult shot to achieve that goal. He was tasked with a 91-foot putt for birdie, and he managed to drain it. Check out this ridiculous shot from distance.
It was the longest putt of Spieth’s career to date — beating his previous mark by nearly 40 feet.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Watch Jordan Spieth drain longest putt of his career