Watch JJ Watt, Deshaun Watson rehab together in workout video

The Texans were forced to play without two of their biggest stars — Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt — in the second half of the season, which was a big reason the team lost nine of its last 10 games.

Both players will hopefully come back strong next season, and apparently, they’re making sure of it, by working out together.

Watson posted a video to his Instagram story on Wednesday, showing he and Watt side by side, with both players pulling sleds as they walked.

JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson rehabbing together 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rw51df1fuW — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) January 3, 2018

It’s not the first time the two have rehabbed together, either, as Watson posted this video showing the two of them on exercise tables, rocking out to music.

It makes complete sense for the two Texans stars, who both suffered leg injuries, to go through rehab together, as a bonding experience.