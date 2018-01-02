Watch Isaiah Thomas get standing ovation from Cavs fans after return from injury

Isaiah Thomas was showered with cheers from Cavs fans when he checked in at the scorer’s table and entered Tuesday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

It was the first game Thomas had seen action in since suffering a hip injury in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. He entered the game in the first quarter, and hit the court for the first time as a member of the Cavaliers.

Thomas received plenty of love from fans at Quicken Loans Arena as well. They gave him a standing ovation when it was announced that he was checking into the game.

Isaiah Thomas introduced to Quicken Loans Arena for first time as a Cav pic.twitter.com/qr0CWBKzpD — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 3, 2018

It will be interesting to see how many minutes Thomas plays in the game, and how much rust there is to shake off. There might be less than many expected, as he looked pretty good on this particular play.

Thomas is known for his explosive offensive game, and his quickness is part of what makes him so effective on the court, so the team will likely take it slow as they ease him into the lineup.