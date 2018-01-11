Watch Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer throw 117 mph

MLB fans know Trevor Bauer for his strong postseason play, but now they’ve been turned onto the fact that he throws gas.

Sure, he may have had a running start, and he also used a tiny baseball, but he threw it incredibly hard. The ball was clocked at 116.9 mph, and you can see for yourself in the video clip below.

In other news, here’s @baueroutage pulling down a new facility record of 116.9mph with a 3oz 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/a21va55HyN — Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) January 10, 2018

Bauer’s fastball velocity averages around 95 mph, with good movement on it, and now you can see why it’s so effective.