Watch Auston Matthews show off stickhandling skills in taking on entire Senators team

Auston Matthews is only 20 years old, but he plays like a veteran.

Matthews and Connor McDavid, who is the same age, appear to be next in line to eventually replace Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin as the NHL’s biggest offensive stars in the future.

The Maple Leafs star showed that he isn’t scared to take on — and manage to come out on top against — his opponent’s entire team during Wednesday’s game. Matthews was met by three Senators players in the offensive zone, but he managed to use his sick skills to break free from them, until he was eventually met by a fourth player. Somehow, though, he still managed to get a shot off, which seemed like an impossible task.

