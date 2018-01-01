USC was forced to play without its best offensive weapon for the majority of Sunday’s game against Washington State, as Chimezie Metu was ejected from the game for putting a cheap shot on one of his opponents.
Metu went to close out on Washington State’s Carter Skaggs in the first half of the game, and attempted to sneak in a shot to the groin in doing so.
Metu was hit with a Flagrant-2 foul and promptly ejected from the game. He finished with seven points, but the Trojans still managed to roll to a 89-71 victory.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: USC’s Chimezie Metu ejected for hitting Washington State player in groin