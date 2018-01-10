UCF fans put up billboard in Tuscaloosa challenging Alabama to home-and-home series

Knights fans appear to feel that way, judging by the billboard they recently put up in Tuscaloosa. It displayed a message that congratulated Alabama on its title win, and also challenged the Crimson Tide to a home-and-home series with the Knights.
Unfortunately, Alabama really wouldn’t have time to squeeze those games in, with Nick Saban and the coaching staff already working on recruiting in preparation for next season. There are no days off for the insanely successful football program, which has dominated its opponents over the past decade.
