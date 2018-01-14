Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s hilariously enormous jacket

The game-time temperature was 22 degrees in Foxboro for Saturday’s divisional-round showdown between the Titans and Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and players did whatever they could to stay warm.
For Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, that entailed wearing an absurdly large jacket, which looked like it was at least three sizes too big for him.
Twitter users had a field day after Brady was shown wearing the jacket on the sideline. Check out some of the best reactions.
It’s fitting that one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time wore one of the largest jackets we’ve ever seen an athlete wear during a game.
