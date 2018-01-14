Twitter reacts to Lane Johnson wearing dog mask after game

Eagles All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson sent a clear message after Saturday’s 15-10 win over the Falcons in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Johnson indicated on Wednesday that he was upset about the Eagles — who were the No. 1 seed in the NFC — being listed as underdogs in the matchup against the Falcons, and went on to say that the team was “treated like they were the Browns.”

Well, Browns or not, they found a way to emerge victorious against the defending NFC champions, and did so by holding the Falcons scoreless in the second half of the game.

Johnson sent a message after the playoff matchup was over, as he was seen wearing a dog mask on the field, making it clear to the world that even though the team may have been viewed as an underdog by oddsmakers, he didn’t necessarily agree with the label.

Twitter had some entertaining reactions to Johnson wearing the funny mask on the field after the game. Here are some of the best ones.

It’s a dog-eat-dog world.