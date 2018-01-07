Twitter reacts to abysmal offensive display in Bills-Jaguars game

On paper, it was a matchup that didn’t figure to feature a lot of offensive fireworks, with quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Tyrod Taylor going toe-to-toe (and Nathan Peterman entering the game on the Bills’ final drive), and the Jaguars’ top-3 defense making yards difficult to come by.
Sure enough, that’s exactly how the game played out. The first half was dominated by defense, with the score deadlocked at 0-0 for the majority of it. Each team did muster one field goal, however, and the game was tied going into the break.
The stat sheet really tells the story of how the first two quarters went, and how dominant the two defenses were. The Jaguars and Bills combined for only 232 total yards, and neither team averaged more than 3.5 yards per play on offense.
The second half featured more of the same. A touchdown was scored, though, with Bortles finding tight end Ben Koyack in the back of the end zone on fourth down from one yard out — which ended up being the only points scored in the entire half.
Fans felt compelled to weigh in about the offensive ineptitude on Twitter while watching the game. Here are some of the best reactions.
In the end, the Jaguars’ stout defense imposed its will and held the Bills to just one field goal in the 10-3 win. They’ll face the Steelers’ high-powered offense in the AFC Divisional Playoffs next Sunday, and will need to score more than 10 measly points to pull off the upset at Heinz Field.
