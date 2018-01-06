Travis Kelce suffers concussion on hit to helmet, leaves game

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce played a major role in his team jumping out to a big lead in the first half of Saturday’s wild-card game against the Titans, but he was forced to leave the game late in the second quarter after taking a hit to his helmet.

It happened when Kelce caught a pass after running a shallow crossing route, and was the unfortunate recipient of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien, who was apparently attempting to jar the ball loose. Cyprien was not flagged for the hit, and was not subject to targeting, as Kelce had become a ball carrier on the play.

Kelce was woozy getting up after absorbing the big hit, as he staggered a bit, before eventually getting helped off the field.

Travis Kelce couldn’t even stand up straight after the hit pic.twitter.com/ZtmOjcZ1kq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 6, 2018

The Chiefs tight end made his way to the sideline. Kelce was placed in concussion protocol, which required him to go to the locker room for a full evaluation. Soon after, it was announced that he suffered a concussion, and will miss the remainder of the game.

Travis Kelce is out with a concussion. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 6, 2018

Kelce had four catches for 66 yards (one touchdown) before exiting the game.