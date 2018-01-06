Taylor Lewan flips off Derrick Johnson during game

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson is playing in his 13th season in the league, and has earned the respect of the Arrowhead faithful.
Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, however, is not a big fan of Johnson, apparently.
The two got into it after one particular play in the first quarter of Saturday’s wild-card game, with Lewan grabbing Johnson and flipping him off.
That wasn’t a very nice gesture by Lewan.
