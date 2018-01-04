Stephen Curry sinks Mavericks with game-winning shot

The Mavericks fought hard and put forth a valiant effort in Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. Unfortunately for them, two-time MVP Stephen Curry is back healthy, and he was on the court.

With the game tied at 122, and roughly 10 seconds remaining, Curry dribbled the ball up the court, looking to lift the Warriors to victory. He used a screen from Draymond Green, then pulled up and drained a three-pointer with ease.

CURRY IS THE MAN!!!! Beats the buzzer. Warriors win! pic.twitter.com/Ph7LmxeHYv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 4, 2018

The Mavericks did have three seconds to work with, but possessed no timeouts, so Dennis Smith Jr. was forced to attempt a shot from near midcourt, which he missed.

As for Curry, he led all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting.