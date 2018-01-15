Stefon Diggs’ touchdown causes huge gambling swing among bettors

It will also be remembered by gamblers.
The Saints were clinging to a 24-23 lead with 25 seconds remaining in the game, covering the spread and winning outright. Diggs later hauled in a 61-yard walk-off touchdown catch with no time remaining, thanks to an awful missed tackle by Saints safety Marcus Williams.
The crazy thing is that the Vikings were favored by anywhere from 4 to 5.5 points in the game. Minnesota elected to take a knee on the extra-point attempt, so some bettors won, while others lost, with the Vikings emerging victorious, 29-24, in walk-off fashion.
