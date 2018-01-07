Snoop Dogg performs at halftime of Falcons-Rams game

The Rams played in their first postseason game since 2005 on Saturday, and they used hometown hero Snoop Dogg to help fire up fans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during halftime.

Snoop performed on the field at halftime, and you can check out some clips that show him doing his thing below.

the og snoop holdin down the halftime show pic.twitter.com/Nq0APdcYFr — Tball (@ChicagoTEVIN) January 7, 2018

Snoop is a known Steelers fan, but with the team having a first-round bye, he was able to show some love for his hometown Rams, as well as pump up their fans on Saturday.