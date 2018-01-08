Sean Payton, Saints bust out dance moves in locker room after win

Not only did the Saints play in their first postseason game in four years on Sunday, but they also emerged victorious in thrilling fashion, with the defense shutting the door on Cam Newton and the Panthers in the final seconds.

New Orleans made just enough plays on the field to get the job done, and defeated Carolina for the third time this season — this time by a 31-26 scoring margin.

That was cause for celebration, which is exactly what the Saints did in the locker room after the game. Head coach Sean Payton was even seen getting in on the action, as he and his players busted out some dance moves to cap off sweeping their division rival this season.

Sweet moves, coach.