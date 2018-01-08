Scott Frost initially wasn’t allowed in press box at CFP title game

Frost, who coached the UCF Knights to an undefeated season, recently said he was “insulted” by the final College Football Playoff rankings, which placed the team at No. 12. Unfortunately for Frost, that wasn’t the only thing to happen to him that many would view as “insulting.”
The 43-year-old head coach attended Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but was initially turned away from the press box when he attempted to enter.
The situation was eventually resolved, and Frost was allowed into the press box. It’s unclear if the mix-up was due to an issue with his media credential, but that seems to be the most likely reason it initially happened.
Frost really can’t catch a break these days.
