Ryan Shazier attends Steelers practice ahead of playoff game

It’s still unclear whether or not he can walk, but he did show up to Steelers practice on Wednesday to pump the team up. Shazier posted a photo smiling in a wheelchair on Instagram.
Here’s the caption that accompanied the post.
I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health. #Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50
Shazier wishes he could be on the field with his teammates for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the Jaguars, but he’s clearly there in spirit.
