It happened after Westbrook drove the lane late in the fourth quarter of the game, and appeared to receive a shot to the face from De’Aaron Fox, who was attempting to slap the ball out of the Thunder guard’s hands. Westbrook also took some body contact from Willie Cauley-Stein, yet was somehow called for traveling.
Westbrook got up off the floor and gave an official a piece of his mind, which resulted in one technical foul. He then received another one just seconds later, and was ejected from the game with 2:51 remaining in the contest.
It’s understandable why Westbrook was upset, given that he appeared to have been fouled twice on the play, yet was whistled for a turnover.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Russell Westbrook ejected from game for arguing with official