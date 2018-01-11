Rodney Hood slaps phone out of fan’s hand after getting ejected

Hood was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Wizards after picking up his second technical foul, and he really wasn’t interested in having a fan record video of him walking off the court. So, Hood elected to slap the cell phone out of the fan’s hand as he made his way to the locker room.
Here’s a close-up shot of the incident.
The fan didn’t seem to be all that happy after the phone was swatted out of his hand, and given how expensive smartphones are nowadays, it’s understandable that he reacted the way he did.
As for Hood, he clearly didn’t want his ejection to go viral on social media, so he attempted to prevent that from happening, in a way we’re not used to seeing.
