Report: Tom Brady got stitches in knuckles

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media on Friday, and he didn’t provide much regarding the injury he sustained in practice earlier in the week on his throwing hand.

Brady refused to answer a number of questions, which you can see in the transcript below.

Fun, indeed. We do have an important update from Michael Felger, of the popular “Felger & Mazz” radio show in Boston.

Felger on Brady injury:

“No fracture. No ligament. Just a cut from hitting the buckle on someone’s helmet. Four stitches around the knuckle, should not affect him. — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 19, 2018

The report came from Felger, so it’s unclear how true it is, but it does appear to have weight.

We’ll soon see how Brady fares in Sunday’s AFC title game.