Relive the Final Out of Every World Series Since 2000

Spring Training is a fun time because it’s all about the optimism — even if your favorite team is in the thick of a rebuild, the possibilities are still endless with a clean slate. Sure, we have an idea of what’s going to happen, but we don’t actually know.
While it may only just be for a minute, you can drift off and imagine what it’d be like to watch your favorite squad realize October glory. This past year’s Fall Classic is a great example that every single moment is packed with tremendous action, but my absolute favorite part each year is when the final out is made.
That moment never fails to give me goosebumps. So as we wait for Spring Training, and eventually, actual games to be played, why not take a look back at each final out of the World Series this century? Enjoy.
2000: New York Yankees vs. New York Mets
2001: New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
2002: Anaheim Angels vs. San Francisco Giants
2003: New York Yankees vs. Florida Marlins
2004: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals
2005: Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox
2006: Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
2007: Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies
2008: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays
2009: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies
2010: Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants
2011: Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals
2012: San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers
2013: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals
2014: San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals
2015: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Mets
2016: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians
2017: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Is it Opening Day yet?
