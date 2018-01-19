Relive the Final Out of Every World Series Since 2000

Although it’s nearly impossible to tell by looking at the available players still on the free agent market, baseball is right around the corner. In less than a month, all 30 MLB teams will be reporting to their respective Spring Training complexes in Arizona and Florida, finally signaling the start of the 2018 season.

Spring Training is a fun time because it’s all about the optimism — even if your favorite team is in the thick of a rebuild, the possibilities are still endless with a clean slate. Sure, we have an idea of what’s going to happen, but we don’t actually know.

While it may only just be for a minute, you can drift off and imagine what it’d be like to watch your favorite squad realize October glory. This past year’s Fall Classic is a great example that every single moment is packed with tremendous action, but my absolute favorite part each year is when the final out is made.

That moment never fails to give me goosebumps. So as we wait for Spring Training, and eventually, actual games to be played, why not take a look back at each final out of the World Series this century? Enjoy.

2000: New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

[embedded content]

2001: New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

[embedded content]

2002: Anaheim Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

[embedded content]

2003: New York Yankees vs. Florida Marlins

[embedded content]

2004: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals

[embedded content]

2005: Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

[embedded content]

2006: Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

[embedded content]

2007: Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

[embedded content]

2008: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays

[embedded content]

2009: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

[embedded content]

2010: Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants

[embedded content]

2011: Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

[embedded content]

2012: San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

[embedded content]

2013: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals

[embedded content]

2014: San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals

[embedded content]

2015: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Mets

[embedded content]

2016: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians

[embedded content]

2017: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

[embedded content]

Is it Opening Day yet?

Matt Musico currently manages Chin Music Baseball and contributes to The Sports Daily. His past work has been featured at FanDuel Insider, numberFire, Yahoo! Sports and Bleacher Report. He’s a lover of all baseball, especially the Mets.





Email



Twitter

