Rajon Rondo cheered by Celtics fans during player introductions, DeMarcus Cousins booed

Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo returned to TD Garden on Tuesday, and he received a warm welcome back from Celtics fans.

Rondo was cheered when his name was called during pregame introductions, which shows that even though he now suits up for the Pelicans, Celtics fans still remember him helping the team win a title roughly 10 years ago.

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis was also greeted with cheers, further adding to the speculation about the Celtics possibly considering trading for him.

As for DeMarcus Cousins, well, he was booed loudly.

Poor Boogie.