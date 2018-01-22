Photos show what Tom Brady’s injured hand looks like

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady silenced the critics who believed his injured hand would affect his performance in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Brady came out slinging the ball from the getgo, and even managed to improve as the game went on. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards (two touchdowns), with no turnovers.

Check out this photo of his hand, which was taken after the Patriots’ 24-20 win.

A look at the cut on Tom Brady’s hand pic.twitter.com/OhOHCZAr3C — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) January 22, 2018

The thumb looks a bit swollen, but other than that, Brady’s hand looks normal.