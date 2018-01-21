Philly priest wears Eagles underdog mask while leading mass

The NFL playoffs has Philadelphia buzzing, and pretty much everyone in the city is feeling the postseason spirit.

The Eagles are set to host the Vikings on Sunday in the NFC Championship game, and there’ll be plenty of underdog masks in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.

That’s not the only place the dog will have its day, though.

A Catholic priest in Philadelphia led mass on Saturday — and did so while wearing an underdog mask.

That was unexpected — even for Philly.