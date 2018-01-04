Paul George sneaks in funny zinger while reacting to ovation from Lakers fans

George, who was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, squared off against his hometown Lakers at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Lakers fans treated him as if he were one of their own, as he received a loud ovation when his name was announced during player introductions. The Thunder forward was asked about the ovation after the game, and had this to say about it (via Matthew Moreno of lakersnation.com):
Notice how George snuck in “the recruitment” toward the end of his response there, clearly poking fun at the allegations of Shaw recruiting him to the Lakers. George vehemently denied that any tampering took place, and told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth “there was nothing there” before Wednesday’s game tipped off.
It’s great that George was able to find some humor in a situation that he likely really didn’t want to have to deal with during the season, as it could have been viewed as a distraction. He can now move on and focus on helping the Thunder make a playoff run, but it was great to see him sneak in a funny zinger before closing the door on the issue.
