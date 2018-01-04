That mantra was on full display on Thursday, when the team practiced during the intense blizzard that has swept through the Northeast, with Boston getting hammered.
And even with the Patriots enjoying a first-round bye in the playoffs, that didn’t stop the team from practicing on Thursday. The team posted a video of the Patriots players on the field during practice, with Belichick’s famous “No days off” chant as audio overlay.
It’s a mentality. #NoDaysOff #NotDone 🔈ON!
A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on
Belichick made it clear that he didn’t want to hear any excuses from players about arriving late to practice before it even began, even with the inclement weather making things difficult. That’s just the type of coach he is, and is just another reason why the Patriots have been so successful during his tenure.
Thursday’s snow-filled practice perfectly exemplified the “No days off” mantra, that’s for sure.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Patriots post video of players practicing in snow with ‘No days off’ theme