OJ Simpson watches playoff game with Bills fans

Former Bills running back O.J. Simpson spent the majority of his NFL career with Buffalo, so it was no surprise that he hung out with the team’s fans for Sunday’s wild-card game.

Simpson was seen snapping photos with members of Bills Mafia, and he appeared to be the star of the show. Check out some of these photos.

#Bills Hall of Fame RB and criminal O. J. Simpson is hanging out with Bills fans in a LeSean McCoy jersey. pic.twitter.com/Hwh80DN246 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2018

He apparently watched the game at Moon Doggies Bar & Grill in Las Vegas.

The Juice is loose, now we just have to hope the Bills and Jagaurs offenses can do the same.