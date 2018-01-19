NFL, Google prematurely list Patriots-Vikings as Super Bowl LII matchup

Fans of the Vikings and Patriots were excited on Friday, when both the NFL and Google prematurely declared that those two teams would be meeting in Super Bowl LII.

A Google search query for both “Patriots Super Bowl appearances” and “Vikings Super Bowl appearances” resulted in Super Bowl LII showing up as a result on Friday.

The NFL also had a gaffe of its own on Friday, when it posted an announcement on Facebook about fans getting the opportunity to win a trip to the Super Bowl. The post had a graphic of Case Keenum and Tom Brady, and also wrote that the Patriots and Vikings would “battle it out.”

It’s possible that both the NFL and Google prematurely listed the Patriots and Vikings as the two teams to square off in Super Bowl LII because they’re the odds-on favorites to win on Championship Sunday.

Maybe we’re just overlooking the obvious, and the NFL and Google have the power to predict the future. We’ll soon see.