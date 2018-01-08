New Orleans newspaper trolls Panthers with funny front-page headline

The Saints defeated the Panthers for the third time in the 2017 season in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game, and a local newspaper elected to rub some salt in Carolina’s wound after the 31-26 win.
Check out the front-page headline in Monday’s edition of The Times-Picayune, as it poked fun at the Panthers franchise, which is now currently up for sale.
“The Panthers already have a new owner: The New Orleans Saints” it read.
Ouch, that’s a pretty cruel way to stick it to the Saints’ division rival. The headline is timely and relevant, though, as the Saints managed to sweep the Panthers this season.
