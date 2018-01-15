Most Exciting Games in the Winter Olympics

In less than 30 days, the sleepy skiing resort of PyeongChang in South Korea will come alive as the world’s best athletes, and fans from all over the world congregate in the town for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. After lots of preparations, the International Olympic Committee has ascertained that everything is in order, and we cannot wait for the games to kick off. As excitement for the event gathers momentum, we have come up with a list of the most exciting games to watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Alpine Skiing Team Event

This is one of the events that will pull most crowds. Alpine skiing combines several different competitions, including the Super-G, Slalom, Giant Slalom and the Downhill. In alpine skiing team event, teams of mixed genders will be pitted against each other in a head to head race in each of the four competitions, with the loser in each round getting knocked out of the competition. Seeing the athletes ski down the slopes at breakneck speeds is clearly a favorite of the fans. Watch out for slalom world champion Marcel Hirscher, who will be hoping to redeem himself after a less than stellar performance at St. Moritz. The Austria team will also be gearing for a medal after getting knocked out at the quarters in last year’s World Championships.

Big Air Snowboarding

This is a new event that is making its debut in the 2018 Winter Olympics. With the some of the world’s most radical snowboarders set to compete in this event, you can look forward to stunning acrobatics from the athletes, and maybe one or two mishaps. To make matters even more exciting, the Alpensia Ski Resort has erected a 49-meter big air ramp, which is the world’s tallest. The athletes will be out to outshine each other based on the style, technical difficulty, and variety of their stunts. The Canadian team is the team to watch, with big-name athletes like Max Parrot and Mark McMorris.

Bobsleigh

This is another popular Winter Olympics sport that is bound to attract big crowds. Imagine watching people hurtling over ice-covered tracks and around sharp corners in the bobsleds at speeds of up to 95 miles an hour. You can expect an interesting competition with underdogs like the Jamaican team hoping to make a name for themselves. Lolo Jones will also be hoping to snag a medal in the women’s competition.

Ski Jumping

While this is not a very common form of skiing, ski jumping is still an interesting sport to watch. The combined breathtaking speeds, distances covering hundreds of feet and steep slopes, assure great rushes of adrenaline that are bound to excite most fans. Ski jumping was listed in the Sports Illustrated as one of the most popular sports in the Winter Olympics, and you can look forward to electrifying performances in PyeongChang.

Speed Skating

Many people tend to confuse between speed skating and short track speed skating. The two are entirely different sports. In speed skating, the athletes compete with each other over 400-meter long ice covered tracks. The sport is well loved by winter games fans and has been listed as one of the most popular sports by Nielsen’s post-Olympic reports.

Skeleton and Luge

These are among the craziest and riskiest sports of the Winter Olympic Games. Imagine careening face first on a tiny sled down an ice-covered hill at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. To make matters worse, the only thing between the athlete’s head and an object in case of a crash is a mere helmet. For those who feel that Skeleton is too crazy, Luge provides an alternative. Luge is more or less the same as Skeleton, but instead of leading with the face, Luge athletes go feet first on their tiny sleds.

Bottom Line

If you are looking to stream the 2018 Winter Olympic Games for free from any part of the world, you should consider installing a VPN, which will allow you to access live video streams of the events even if the content is geo-restricted.