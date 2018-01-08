Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof leaking before CFP title game

Players and reporters appeared to be a bit surprised when water began dripping down onto the field before the game. It was raining in Atlanta at the time, so it appears some of the water was able to permeate the roof.
This is an issue because the retractable roof has had issues opening and closing, which led to it being shut down through football season, at the earliest. It’s not the first time the roof has had a problem with leaking, either, as it happened during an event in October.
For $1.6 billion, one would think the stadium would have a roof that is fully functional and has no issues, but we guess not.
