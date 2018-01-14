Maurkice Pouncey shoves ref, somehow not ejected from game

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was lucky to have not been ejected during Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game, as he committed an act that has had others in his situation kicked out of games.

A skirmish broke out in the first quarter of the game, and that’s when Pouncey was seen shoving an official. Surprisingly, the ref kept his cool and didn’t even throw a flag to penalize Pouncey.

#Steelers talkative Center Maurkice Pouncey pushed a ref right off, should’ve been ejected. Got lucky.pic.twitter.com/PA1dEATOZJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 14, 2018

The fact that it was a playoff game probably factored into the official’s decision, but it was surprising that Pouncey wasn’t ejected for his actions.