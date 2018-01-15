Marcus Williams addresses missed tackle on Stefon Diggs’ game-winning TD

Saints rookie defensive back Marcus Williams made one of the biggest mistakes in NFL playoff history during Sunday’s game, which resulted in the Vikings emerging victorious via a walk-off touchdown

All Williams had to do was tackle Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs — who caught a pass in bounds with five seconds remaining in the contest — and the game would’ve been over. The Vikings had no timeouts, and if Williams had tackled Diggs in bounds, there’s no way the team would’ve been able to run up and spike the ball.

The Saints had the proper coverage for the final play, with Diggs in front of Williams — not behind him. Unfortunately, the rookie failed on the execution, as he came in a bit early on the tackle attempt. Williams did admit that it was a tackle he should’ve made in speaking to the media after the game, and added that he knew what the situation called for.

“I feel like I was a little early, but you know, at that point, I’ve just gotta make the tackle when he comes down,” Williams told reporters after the game.

He continued:

“It’s just the little things that you see and you have to make sure you do all that you can to get him down regardless,” Williams said. “There’s only 10 seconds left, I know the situation, you’ve gotta make sure you make the play.”

In the end, Williams didn’t make the play, and Diggs’ touchdown catch helped lift the Vikings to a 29-24 victory. The team is now one win away from punching its ticket to Super Bowl LII — a game that will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium.