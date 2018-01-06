Marcus Mariota catches his own pass for TD on bizarre play

The Titans used an unorthodox method to score their first touchdown in Saturday’s wild-card game against the Chiefs, and it’s not one we’re used to seeing.

Tennessee was faced with a third-and-goal situation, and Marcus Mariota took off running on a scramble. He then threw a pass toward the end zone. Chiefs veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis had other plans, however, as he got his hands on the ball and batted it — right into Mariota’s hands. The Titans quarterback caught his own pass, and then waltzed into the end zone for the score.

That’s probably not how Mariota envisioned his first career touchdown pass and reception to happen. Still, the Titans earned the seven points — which cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-10 — as their scoring drive totaled 91 yards.