Maikel Franco suspended by Dominican team for partying

MLB is officially in its offseason as the Winter Meetings wrapped up last month and most of the big name free agents have found new homes. However, for the players who are not changing their addresses, many of them take the opportunity to go play in other leagues across the world to fine-tune their skills.

One of those players is Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco. Franco plays in the Dominican Winter League for his hometown team, Los Gigantes del Cibao. The young third baseman takes pride in playing for his hometown squad but did not do a good job representing them off the field.

Franco along with other teammates was photographed partying it up at a club on Sunday at 6:00 a.m. Red Sox reporter Marino Pepén posted a Snapchat image of the players drinking and someone circling each of their faces.

With that being known, Los Gigantes suspended Franco plus three other players for violating the team’s discipline code. The team was set to play a game at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Dominican Winter League playoffs and saw what the players did as disrespectful.

The Phillies’ third baseman, however, apologized for his actions and eventually the suspensions were lifted with Sunday’s game being rained out.

Even though the 25-year-old Franco is still maturing as a player, he has to understand that he is a professional athlete. Anywhere he goes, the cameras will be rolling, especially at a club. Nothing good happens after 2:00 a.m. and Franco saw that up close and personal.