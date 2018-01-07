LeSean McCoy uses great spin move to juke Jalen Ramsey

Bills running back LeSean McCoy played through an ankle injury in Sunday’s game, but it sure didn’t appear that way, as he looked to be in peak form.

McCoy accounted for the majority of the team’s total yards in the first half of the game, and he picked up where he left off in the third quarter.

He received a handoff on a third-and-seven situation early in the quarter, and burst through a hole into the second level of the defense, where he was met by All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. McCoy wasn’t fazed, though, and used a spin move to leave Ramsey in the dust.

It’s amazing that McCoy was able to move his feet like that, given that he did so on a sprained ankle.