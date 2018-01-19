LeBron James throws no-look dime through defender’s legs

LeBron James is such a prolific scorer that his passing ability tends to go overlooked.

James has been known to draw plenty of double-teams during games, which sometimes leads to other players being wide open. That happened during Thursday night’s game against the Magic, when Wade managed to get free near the basket, although it didn’t appear that he was in James’ field of vision.

It turns out that he was, and LeBron eventually found his good friend with a no-look pass that traveled through Aaron Gordon’s legs, which resulted in an easy layup for Wade.

James made a ridiculous pass look easy on that play.