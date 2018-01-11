The Sports Daily
LeBron James holds birthday party for Dwyane Wade at Drake’s new restaurant
Drake’s new restaurant in Toronto, Pick 6ix, has yet to have its grand opening, but LeBron James managed to host a birthday party for Dwyane Wade there on Tuesday night.

Wade is set to turn 36 years old on Jan. 17, and with the team in Toronto for a Thursday night showdown against the Raptors, James figured Tuesday night was a good time to show some love for his banana boat buddy, and he did so in the form of a pre-opening party at Pick 6ix.

A number of celebrities attended the pre-opening party, including OVO Chubbs, DJ Charlie B, DJ Meel, Baka Not Nice, DJ Steph Floss, and Future The Prince.

