LeBron James admits he was ‘garbage’ in game

LeBron James turned in arguably his worst performance of the season so far on Thursday night, but his teammates picked him up, and the Cavs were able to get off the schneid.

The Cavs, who had previously lost eight of their last 10 games, squeaked by with a 104-103 win over the Magic at Quicken Loans Arena. The team was lucky to have squared off against one of the worst teams in the league, as Orlando has been battling Atlanta for the bottom spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

James made only seven of 16 field goals he attempted, for 16 points, and his team was -4 with him on the floor, which was surprising. The Cavs star actually had the highest plus-minus of any player on his team, whereas Derrick Rose, who returned to the lineup, was +5.

To his credit, James held himself accountable after the game, and admitted that he just didn’t have it on Thursday night.

Man was I garbage tonight! 🤢💩🤮😷!!!! Thank God for teammates. Appreciate it fellas ✊🏾🙏🏾#StriveForGreatness🚀 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 19, 2018

James will have some time to shake it off and get back on track for Saturday’s epic showdown against Russell Westbrook and the Thunder.