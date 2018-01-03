LaVar Ball, family swarmed by media upon arriving to Lithuania

LaVar, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball touched down in Lithuania on Wednesday, and their arrival was apparently cause for celebration.
The Ball family was greeted by a swarm of media members in the Vilnius airport lobby, while “Welcome to Lithuania” was playing in the background, sung by Jurgis Didziulis (via USA Today).
LaMelo and LiAngelo will soon make their scheduled debut for their new team, Vytautas Prienu, and it should be quite the scene when they do, judging by the reception they received at the airport on Wednesday.
