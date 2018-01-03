LaVar Ball, family swarmed by media upon arriving to Lithuania

LaVar, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball touched down in Lithuania on Wednesday, and their arrival was apparently cause for celebration.

The Ball family was greeted by a swarm of media members in the Vilnius airport lobby, while “Welcome to Lithuania” was playing in the background, sung by Jurgis Didziulis (via USA Today).

That was an insane scene when LaVar came through the doors. Photographers equipment spilled to the ground, media members falling down. One media person asked me if it was LeBron or Michael Jordan coming? I just laughed. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 3, 2018

LaMelo and LiAngelo will soon make their scheduled debut for their new team, Vytautas Prienu, and it should be quite the scene when they do, judging by the reception they received at the airport on Wednesday.